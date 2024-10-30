Unipres Highlights ESG Efforts in 2024 Report

Unipres (JP:5949) has released an update.

Unipres Corporation has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing its efforts in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives over the past fiscal year. The report highlights Unipres’s focus on climate change countermeasures, human rights, and corporate governance, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. The report is available online, reflecting Unipres’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

