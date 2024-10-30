News & Insights

Stocks

Unipres Highlights ESG Efforts in 2024 Report

October 30, 2024 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Unipres (JP:5949) has released an update.

Unipres Corporation has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing its efforts in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives over the past fiscal year. The report highlights Unipres’s focus on climate change countermeasures, human rights, and corporate governance, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability. The report is available online, reflecting Unipres’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

For further insights into JP:5949 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.