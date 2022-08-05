UnipoSAI's H1 profit falls as motor claims pick up

Adds NPL portfolio deal, details

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI reported a 22% drop in first-half net profit on Friday, weighed down by rising claims in its non-life business despite higher insurance premiums.

Consolidated net profit fell to 422 million euros ($432 million) in January-June, from 542 million euros a year earlier when it had been boosted by some one-off items.

Insurance premiums rose 1.2% to 6.6 billion euros thanks to a 5.8% growth in the non-life business, which offset a 5.7% decline in the life business.

UnipolSAI's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, its biggest revenue earner - stood at 94.1%, worsening from 92.6% a year earlier

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

"Claims were affected, inter alia, by the recovery in the frequency of claims made in the motor division, which were still benefitting from the restrictions imposed on the movement of people in the first half of 2021," UnipoSAI said.

Its parent company Unipol UPI.MI said in a separate statement it had accepted a 307 million euro offer by Italy's state-owned bad loan specialist AMCO for the sale of non-performing loans with a nominal value of 2.6 billion euros.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

($1 = 0.9775 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Valentina Za)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.