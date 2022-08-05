US

UnipoSai H1 net profit down 22% as motor business weighs

Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai reported a 22% drop in first-half net profit on Friday, weighed down by increased cost of claims of its non-life business, despite higher insurance premiums.

Consolidated net profit fell to 422 million euros ($431.71 million) from 542 million euros a year earlier when it had benefited from some one-off items.

UnipolSai's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, its biggest revenue earner - stood at 94.1%, worsening from 92.6% a year earlier

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.9775 euros)

