UnipolSai targets higher profits, dividends in new plan to 2024

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy's UnipolSai US.MI is targeting overall net profit of 2.3 billion euros ($2.39 billion) over the next three years as it invests in technology and bancassurance to consolidate its position as the country's second-biggest insurer.

UnipolSai will also pay out dividends totalling 1.4 billion euros over the period, it said in its new 2022-2024 business plan unveiled on Friday.

The insurer had exceeded the targets set out in the previous three-year plan, which had guided for net profits of 2 billion euros and dividends totalling 1.3 billion euros.

UnipolSai, controlled by Bologna-based holding Unipol Group UNPI.MI, has played a role in banking consolidation as it looked to build a wide distribution network for its products.

The financial group is the top shareholder in BPER Banca EMII.MI with a nearly 20% stake and last year bought a 9.5% stake in Popolare di Sondrio BPSI.MI, a regional bank seen as an attractive merger partner.

Under the new plan, parent company Unipol aims to reach cumulative net profits of 2.3 billion euros and to return up to 750 million euros in total dividends to shareholders.

($1 = 0.9620 euros)

