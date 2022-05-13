UnipolSai targets higher profits, dividends in new plan to 2024

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest insurer UnipolSai US.MI targets overall net profits of 2.3 billion euros ($2.39 billion) over the next three years as it invests in technology and bancassurance to consolidate its position in the country's insurance industry.

UnipolSai also pledged to return up to 1.4 billion euros in total dividends to shareholders, it said in its new 2022-2024 business plan unveiled on Friday.

That compares with overall net profits of 2 billion euros and dividends totalling 1.3 billion euros in the previous three-year plan.

($1 = 0.9620 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by agnieszka Flak)

