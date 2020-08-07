UnipolSai sticks to 2020 targets after rise in first-half earnings

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI said on Friday it maintained its full-year targets after a 49% rise in first-half earnings helped by declining motor claims during the lockdown.

Consolidated net profit for the six months to end-June came in at 560 million euros ($663 million), up from 377 million euros a year earlier.

Under its 2019-2021 plan UnipolSai is targeting a cumulative net profit of 2 billion euros.

Insurance premiums fell 16.4% to 6.1 billion euros, dragged down by a 31.8% drop in life business. These operations were particularly impacted by the shutdown of bank branches and insurance agents being unable to visit clients.

However a decline in motor claims as a result of the drastic reduction in traffic amid the nationwide lockdown in Italy helped underlying income.

The consolidated solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 272% at the end of June, down from 284% at the end of 2019, due to an increase in Italian government bond yields.

($1 = 0.8445 euros)

