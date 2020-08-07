US

UnipolSai sticks to 2020 targets after rise in first-half earnings

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published

Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai said on Friday it maintained its full-year targets after a 49% rise in first-half earnings helped by declining motor claims during the lockdown.

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI said on Friday it maintained its full-year targets after a 49% rise in first-half earnings helped by declining motor claims during the lockdown.

Consolidated net profit for the six months to end-June came in at 560 million euros ($663 million), up from 377 million euros a year earlier.

Under its 2019-2021 plan UnipolSai is targeting a cumulative net profit of 2 billion euros.

Insurance premiums fell 16.4% to 6.1 billion euros, dragged down by a 31.8% drop in life business. These operations were particularly impacted by the shutdown of bank branches and insurance agents being unable to visit clients.

However a decline in motor claims as a result of the drastic reduction in traffic amid the nationwide lockdown in Italy helped underlying income.

The consolidated solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 272% at the end of June, down from 284% at the end of 2019, due to an increase in Italian government bond yields.

($1 = 0.8445 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Francesca Landini)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

US

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters