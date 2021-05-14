UnipolSai Q1 net profit up 46% on motor business, life premiums

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI reported a 46% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, lifted by results from its motor business and higher life insurance premiums.

Consolidated net profit for the three months through March came in at 249 million euros ($300.9 million), also helped by a capital gain from a real estate sale.

UnipolSai's combined ratio, a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, its highest revenue contributor, was at 89.1% in the period, improving from 92% a year earlier. Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.8275 euros)

