UnipolSai net profit rises 2% in first half on higher premiums

MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI on Friday said its first-half net profit had grown 2% from a year earlier, as higher premiums more than offset cost of claims in motor business and natural disaster.

In the January-to-June period, net profit rose to 431 million euros ($473.5 million) from 422 million in the same period of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Insurance gross premiums in the Non-Life business, the group's biggest revenue earner, were up 4.2% to 4.33 billion euros, while the Life business showed a 26.8% growth.

UnipolSai's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property & casualty business - stood at 97.1%, worsening from 94.1% a year earlier hit by negative impact from the floods in the Emilia-Romagna region during the second-quarter.

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing Federico Maccioni)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

