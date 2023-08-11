News & Insights

US

UnipolSai net profit rises 2% in first half on higher premiums

August 11, 2023 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by Andrea Mandalà for Reuters ->

MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI on Friday said its first-half net profit had grown 2% from a year earlier, as higher premiums more than offset cost of claims in motor business and natural disaster.

In the January-to-June period, net profit rose to 431 million euros ($473.5 million) from 422 million in the same period of 2022, the company said in a statement.

Insurance gross premiums in the Non-Life business, the group's biggest revenue earner, were up 4.2% to 4.33 billion euros, while the Life business showed a 26.8% growth.

UnipolSai's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property & casualty business - stood at 97.1%, worsening from 94.1% a year earlier hit by negative impact from the floods in the Emilia-Romagna region during the second-quarter.

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.9102 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing Federico Maccioni)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

US

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.