UnipolSai hikes dividend payout after 2020 profit rises

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI on Friday reported an 18% rise in 2020 net profit, helped by earnings from its non-life division after lower car circulation due to coronavirus restrictions helped its motor business.

Consolidated net profit came in at 853.1 million euros ($1.03 billion) from 721 million euros a year earlier, stripping out one-off charges related to staff layoffs.

Insurance premiums fell 13% to 12.2 billion euros, dragged down by a 26% drop in life business revenues, mainly due to limited commercial activity during the lockdown periods, while non-life insurance revenues were down 4.6%

However UnipolSai's combined ratio, a measure of profitability for its non-life division, which is its highest revenue contributor, was at 87%, improved from 94.2% in 2019 thanks to declining motor claims.

UnipolSai said it planned to pay a 0.19 euro dividend per share this year, up from 0.16 euro the previous year, after its consolidated solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 277% from 252% in 2019.

UnipolSai's parent company, Unipol Group UNP.MI, said it would pay a dividend of 0.28 euro per share this year. Last year the group did not pay out any dividends following regulatory recommendations to conserve capital.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

