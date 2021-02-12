US

UnipolSai hikes dividend payout after 2020 profit rises

Andrea Mandalà Reuters
MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI on Friday reported an 18% rise in 2020 net profit, helped by earnings from its non-life division after lower car circulation due to coronavirus restrictions helped its motor business.

Consolidated net profit came in at 853.1 million euros ($1.03 billion) from 721 million euros a year earlier, stripping out one-off charges related to staff layoffs.

UnipolSai said it planned to pay a 0.19 euro dividend per share this year, up from 0.16 euro the previous year.

($1 = 0.8246 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

