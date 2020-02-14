UnipolSai confirms targets, hikes dividend after 2019 profits rise

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published

Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai confirmed its business plan targets on Friday and hiked its dividend after 2019 normalised earnings rose.

MILAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Italy's second largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI confirmed its business plan targets on Friday and hiked its dividend after 2019 normalised earnings rose.

In a statement, the insurer said net profits for the year, stripping out one-off charges relating to staff layoffs, were up 3.2% at 721 million euros ($781 million). Earnings in 2018 had included a capital gain of 309 million euros from a disposal.

Net premiums for the year rose around 21% to 13.3 billion euros, boosted by a buoyant life sector which offset flat auto business due to pricing pressure.

The solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 250%, up from 202% in 2018, it said.

The insurer, which is almost 80% owned by Bologna-based holding Unipol Group, said it would propose a dividend of 0.16 euro per share, up from 0.145 euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters