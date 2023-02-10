US

UnipolSai 2022 profit falls as inflation hits cost of claims

February 10, 2023 — 01:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI reported on Friday a year-on-year around 10% drop in net profits in 2022, weighed down by one-off costs for staff early exits and higher claims expenses due to inflationary pressures.

Consolidated net profit fell to 651 million euros ($698.2 million) last year from 723 million euros in 2021 when it had benefited from some one-off items.

UnipolSai's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division, its biggest revenue earner - stood at 91%, improving from 92.5% a year earlier.

Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

UnipolSai said its board would propose a dividend of 16 euro cents per share on 2022 earnings, down from 19 euro cents for 2021.

($1 = 0.9324 euros)

(Andrea Mandalà, editing Federico Maccioni)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

