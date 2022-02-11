US

UnipolSai 2021 net profit down 15%, burdened by motor business

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published

Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai reported on Friday a 15.2% year-on-year fall in 2021 net profit, weighed down by its motor business, despite higher life insurance premiums.

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI reported on Friday a 15.2% year-on-year fall in 2021 net profit, weighed down by its motor business, despite higher life insurance premiums.

Consolidated net profit was down to 723 million euros ($823 million) from 853 million a year earlier when it had benefited from a decline in motor vehicle claims as a result of reduced traffic due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

UnipolSai said it planned to pay a 0.19 euro per share dividend this year, stable from the previous year.

Its parent company Unipol UNPI.MI said in a separate statement it would pay a dividend of 0.30 euro per share, up 7,1% from previous year.

($1 = 0.8785 euros)

(reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307738;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

US

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters