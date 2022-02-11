UnipolSai 2021 net profit down 15%, burdened by motor business

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest insurer UnipolSai US.MI reported on Friday a 15.2% year-on-year fall in 2021 net profit, weighed down by its motor business, despite higher life insurance premiums.

Consolidated net profit was down to 723 million euros ($823 million) from 853 million a year earlier when it had benefited from a decline in motor vehicle claims as a result of reduced traffic due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

UnipolSai said it planned to pay a 0.19 euro per share dividend this year, stable from the previous year.

Its parent company Unipol UNPI.MI said in a separate statement it would pay a dividend of 0.30 euro per share, up 7,1% from previous year.

($1 = 0.8785 euros)

(reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Giulia Segreti)

