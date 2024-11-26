Unipol Gruppo Strengthens Position Through Key Merger

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (IT:UNI) has released an update.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., a leading European insurance group, has successfully incorporated several subsidiaries including UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A., after a minimal exercise of withdrawal rights involving just 37 shares. This merger, which impacts its insurance and diversified business sectors, strengthens Unipol’s market position, particularly in the Non-Life sector.

