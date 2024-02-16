Unipol Gruppo offers to buy out its unit UnipolSai

Adds transaction details, context, UnipolSai results

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italian financial group Unipol Gruppo UNPI.MI said on Friday it intends to buy out its unit UnipolSai US.MI by launching offers for the 14.75% stake it does not own in the insurer, in a move aimed at rationalising its overall business structure.

Unipol Gruppo will offer 2.70 euro ($2.91) for each UnipolSai share it does not own, incorporating a premium of 12.6% to the Feb. 15 share price, it said. It will also offer to exchange three of its own shares for every 10 shares in UnipolSai, Italy's second-largest insurer.

UnipolSai shareholders can choose either to sell their shares in the voluntary tender offer or to become Unipol Gruppo investors by accepting the share exchange proposal, the company said in a second statement, adding it will be using its own financial resources for the deal.

The company will change its name to Unipol Assicurazioni SpA after the transaction, which is expected to conclude by end of 2024.

The long-expected move is intended to simplify the structure of the two groups and have a single listed company on the Milan Bourse.

Unit UnipolSai said on Friday its 2023 consolidated net profit came in at 766 million euros compared with 651 million euros in 2022, calculated using the accounting standards previously in effect.

It also proposed a dividend per share of 0.165 euros, marginally up from 0.16 euro per share it distributed the previous year.

Direct insurance income from non-life business, the group's biggest revenue earner, were up 4.2% year-on-year for 2023 at 8.7 billion euros, while income from life business jumped 20% to 6.4 billion euros "despite ongoing market difficulties due to a general increase in interest rates", the company said.

UnipolSai's combined ratio - a measure of profitability for its property and casualty division - stood at December-end at 98.2%, improving from 98.6% in September. Readings below 100% indicate profitability.

($1 = 0.9293 euros)

(Reporting by Alberto Chiumento; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

