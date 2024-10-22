Unipol Gruppo Announces Strategic Merger with Subsidiaries

Unipol Gruppo Finanziario SpA (IT:UNI) has released an update.

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. has announced the approval and registration of a merger with several subsidiaries, including UnipolSai Assicurazioni, at the Bologna Business Register. Shareholders who did not participate in the merger decision have a 15-day window to exercise their right of withdrawal, subject to certain conditions. This strategic move underscores Unipol’s position as a leading European insurance group with diverse operations across various sectors.

