Unipetrol declares force majeure after Litvinov blast

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Czech oil refiner ORLEN Unipetrol declared force majeure on Friday following Wednesday's explosion at its Litvinov-Zaluzi facility which shut down the hydrocracker unit.

"As a consequence, crude oil processing in our Litvinov refinery plant as well as production at the steam cracker unit in Litvinov, the Czech Republic were significantly reduced," it said in a statement.

"This event represents, among others, an extraordinary, unforeseen and insurmountable obstacle occurring independently of ORLEN Unipetrol RPA s.r.o.'s will and beyond its control, i.e. a force majeure event. This obstacle – a force majeure event - still continues."

Four people were injured in the explosion which occurred late on Wednesday.

The Litvinov refinery has an annual capacity of 5.4 million tonnes and daily throughput of 110,00 barrels.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Louise Heavens)

