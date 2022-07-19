Uniper's supervisory board meeting in extraordinary session on state rescue - Rheinische Post

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Uniper's supervisory board is holding an extraordinary session to discuss the state of talks with the German government on bailing out the crisis-struck energy importer, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"Constructive talks are still ongoing," a company spokesperson told the newswpaper. On Monday, Uniper said it had fully drawn on a 2 billion euro government credit line designed to keep it afloat amid gas prices that are soaring due to reduced flows from Russia.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sarah Marsh)

