Uniper's supervisory board meeting in extraordinary session on state rescue - Rheinische Post

Contributor
Thomas Escritt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Uniper's supervisory board is holding an extraordinary session to discuss the state of talks with the German government on bailing out the crisis-struck energy importer, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Tuesday.

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - Uniper's supervisory board is holding an extraordinary session to discuss the state of talks with the German government on bailing out the crisis-struck energy importer, the Rheinische Post newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"Constructive talks are still ongoing," a company spokesperson told the newswpaper. On Monday, Uniper said it had fully drawn on a 2 billion euro government credit line designed to keep it afloat amid gas prices that are soaring due to reduced flows from Russia.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sarah Marsh)

((thomas.escritt@thomsonreuters.com; @tomescritt; +49 30 2201 33579;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More