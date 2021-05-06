Uniper's Q1 net profit up by nearly a fifth

Adds detail from statement

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE has seen a strong start to the year, the German utility said on Thursday, adding first-quarter adjusted net profit rose by nearly a fifth on the back of its commodities business.

"Like last year, the first three months of 2021 have given us a strong start," finance chief Tiina Tuomela said.

Uniper last week released preliminary results for the first quarter and hiked its guidance for full-year operating profit and net income.

Uniper said its success came from its international trading business unit, which benefited from economic developments in the United States and Asia which are emerging out of coronavirus setbacks.

Its European Generation segment benefited from the commissioning of its new Datteln 4 coal-fired plant which, despite a declared low-carbon strategy, Uniper expects to operate well into the 2030s.

Uniper last October also returned its previously idled Irsching 4 and 5 gas-fired plants to the German grid, helped by low gas prices and high carbon prices, which made gas burning more competitive vis-a-vis coal.

However in Russia, Uniper earnings declined due to the weakening of the rouble and the expiry of capacity payments for two generating units.

The company will also focus on generating future earnings from green hydrogen projects, where in recent months, it has named those in Wilhelmshaven and Huntorf.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, Editing by Caroline Copley and Maria Sheahan)

