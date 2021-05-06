Uniper's Q1 net profit up by nearly a fifth

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE has seen a strong start to the year, the German utility said on Thursday, adding first-quarter adjusted net profit rose by nearly a fifth on the back of its commodities business.

"Like last year, the first three months of 2021 have given us a strong start," finance chief Tiina Tuomela said.

Uniper last week released preliminary results for the first quarter and hiked its guidance for full-year operating profit and net income.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Caroline Copley)

