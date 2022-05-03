Uniper's net debt up more than six-fold on soaring energy prices

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Tuesday said its net debt rose more than six-fold in the first quarter, blaming higher liquidity needs to cover huge swings in energy prices.

Economic net debt stood at 1.98 billion euros ($2.08 billion) at the end-March, compared with 324 million euros at the end of December, the utility said.

($1 = 0.9518 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.