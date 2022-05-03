Uniper's net debt up more than six-fold on soaring energy prices

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Tuesday said its net debt rose more than six-fold in the first quarter, blaming higher liquidity needs to cover huge swings in energy prices.

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, on Tuesday said its net debt rose more than six-fold in the first quarter, blaming higher liquidity needs to cover huge swings in energy prices.

Economic net debt stood at 1.98 billion euros ($2.08 billion) at the end-March, compared with 324 million euros at the end of December, the utility said.

($1 = 0.9518 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More