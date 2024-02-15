Uniper: Preliminary FY23 Adj. EBIT Within Forecast; To Recognise Provision Of Approx. EUR 2.3 Bln

(RTTNews) - Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) said, based on preliminary figures, it expects an adjusted EBIT of over 6.3 billion euros for fiscal 2023 which is within the forecast of 6 billion euros to 7 billion euros. Adjusted net income was over 4.4 billion euros, and is also within the forecast of 4 billion euros to 5 billion billion euros. The company said successful forward transactions to hedge outstanding gas supply obligations resulting from the curtailment of Russian gas supplies had a positive impact on earnings. This one-off effect accumulated to around 2.3 billion euros in fiscal 2023 and made a significant contribution to the annual result.

Uniper stated that the company will recognise a provision of approximately 2.3 billion euros in the consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2023 for a likely payment obligation towards the Federal Republic of Germany in connection with the state aid granted in 2022. The company noted that the payment obligation, with the final amount still dependent on the annual result for 2024, will fall due at the beginning of 2025 and should be paid from existing liquid funds.

