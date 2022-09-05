Uniper, Woodside strike fresh LNG supply deal to cut reliance on Russia

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper on Monday unveiled a deal with Woodside WDS.AX under which the Australian group will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth 1 billion cubic metres per year to Europe to help cut the continent's reliance on Russian supplies.

News about the LNG deliveries, which would start in January 2023 and could run until 2039, comes less than three days after Gazprom GAZP.MM announced an indefinite halt to gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

"This agreement secures additional LNG supplies for our customers in Europe, which has become ever more important due to recent developments," Uniper UN01.DE CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

"Woodside is one of our biggest LNG suppliers in Asia and we are pleased to extend the cooperation with Woodside to Europe with this deal."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

