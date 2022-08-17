Uniper unveils $12.2 net loss on lower Russian gas deliveries

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper, which secured a 15 billion euro bailout last month, unveiled a net loss of more than 12 billion euros ($12.2 billion) for the first half, partly blaming lower Russian gas supplies that forced it to buy at much higher prices elsewhere.

Uniper UN01.DE, in which Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE owns 78%, said the loss included 2.7 billion euros in impairments related to the cancelled Nord Stream 2 pipeline and goodwill of its Russian business Unipro UPRO.MM.

