Uniper to start repaying government bail-out after $6.8 bln profit

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 15, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Uniper UN0k.DE on Thursday said it would start setting money aside to pay back the German government billions of state aid received as part of a bail out during Europe's energy crisis.

The news comes shortly after sources told Reuters that Berlin was starting to think about selling as much as 30% of its 99.12% in the firm as part of a share sale next year, in a sign of the company's successful recovery.

Uniper, releasing preliminary earnings for 2023, said its adjusted operating profit likely reached 6.3 billion ($6.8 billion) euros last year, adding it would build a 2.3 billion provision as part of a payment obligation to Berlin.

"Uniper closed 2023 with an exceptionally good result within our forecast," Chief Executive Michael Lewis said, adding the group was now in a very solid financial position.

The company said that the payment obligation will fall due at the beginning of 2025 and could still change depending on the business development this year.

