Uniper to appoint E.ON's UK boss as new CEO

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE has decided to appoint Michael Lewis, who leads E.ON's EONGn.DE UK business, as its new chief executive, the company said on Wednesday, as its prepares to overhaul its strategy following a bail-out last year.

Lewis joined E.ON in 2007 and held various management positions at the group, including serving as CEO of its renewables division. He has led E.ON's UK business since April 2017.

"It will take experience, a broad perspective and passion to anchor Uniper successfully within the new energy world," Uniper Supervisory Board Chairman Tom Blades said.

"Michael Lewis brings all of those qualities to the table. We are very grateful to have him on board for this new chapter in the company's history."

