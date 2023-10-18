Uniper targets capital cut to make state ownership exit possible

Adds CFO comment, background

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, which was bailed out by Germany during Europe's energy crisis, on Wednesday said it was embarking on steps to enable the government to pare back its 99% stake, including a reduction of its share capital.

Via a planned 97% capital cut, to be voted on by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on Dec. 8, Uniper would regain its ability pay dividends, which had been lost during last year's state rescue, it said.

"Last year's severe crisis led to a significant loss in Uniper's balance sheet under commercial law," Uniper finance chief Jutta Doenges said, adding the proposed capital reduction allowed this loss to be offset against existing capital.

"It thus creates room for manoeuvre for an exit by the federal government, the procedure and timing of which will be decided by the federal government."

Uniper's ability to pay dividends is key in its efforts to become an independent company and would be the requirement for Berlin to pare back its ownership, built up to prevent the firm from collapsing following the end of Russian gas deliveries.

Under the European Commission's approval of Uniper's government bailout, Berlin is required to reduce its ownership to 25% plus one share by the end of 2028.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams and Rachel More)

