Uniper swings to 6.7 bln eur Q1 net profit, keeps 2023 guidance

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE swung to first-quarter net income of 6.7 billion euros ($7.43 billion) from a year-earlier loss of 3.1 billion, it reported on Thursday.

It stuck with its expectations for positive group adjusted net income and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in 2023.

Uniper is turning the corner thanks to markedly lower gas prices after being bailed out by the German state last year from record losses it incurred making expensive gas purchases to replace curtailed Russian exports.

