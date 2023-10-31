News & Insights

Uniper swings to $10 billion net profit on lower gas prices

October 31, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Germany's Uniper UN01.DE, which was bailed out during Europe's energy crisis, swung to a nine-month net profit of 9.77 billion euro ($10.35 billion), boosted by falling gas prices that positively impacted future provisions.

The result compares with a net loss of 40.3 billion euros in the same period last year, when ballooning costs for the replacement of Russian gas threw the company into its biggest crisis ever, triggering a government rescue.

($1 = 0.9438 euros)

