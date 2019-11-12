Uniper, subject to Fortum bid, remains independent for now - CFO

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German energy firm Uniper UN01.DE, whose top shareholder Fortum FORTUM.HE is working on a plan to get a majority, will continue to drive its strategy as an independent company, its Chief Financial Officer Sascha Bibert told analysts on Tuesday.

The remarks suggest that Uniper, which has long been opposed to a full takeover by the Finnish firm, does not see a top priority in enabling Fortum to pass the 50% ownership mark, which it currently cannot do due to regulatory hurdles.

