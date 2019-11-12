Banking

Uniper, subject to Fortum bid, remains independent for now - CFO

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

German energy firm Uniper, whose top shareholder Fortum is working on a plan to get a majority, will continue to drive its strategy as an independent company, its Chief Financial Officer Sascha Bibert told analysts on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - German energy firm Uniper UN01.DE, whose top shareholder Fortum FORTUM.HE is working on a plan to get a majority, will continue to drive its strategy as an independent company, its Chief Financial Officer Sascha Bibert told analysts on Tuesday.

The remarks suggest that Uniper, which has long been opposed to a full takeover by the Finnish firm, does not see a top priority in enabling Fortum to pass the 50% ownership mark, which it currently cannot do due to regulatory hurdles.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular