Uniper slashes dividend on Ukraine crisis, market volatility

FRANKFURT, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE on Monday proposed a 95%year-on-year dividend cutto preserve cash, pointing to energy price swings and potential risks for the gas market should Russia invade Ukraine.

Uniper, one of the largest foreign investors in Russia's energy sector, said it would propose a dividend of 7 euro cents (8 dollar cents) per share for 2021, down from 1.37 euros per share it paid for 2020.

"Given the continued high volatility on the energy markets, the geopolitical situation and the increasing momentum of the European energy transition, Uniper is placing a stronger focus on liquidity and investment capacity," it said.

Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE, which owns 76% of Uniper, supports the move, the German company said, adding it would present the proposal to its supervisory board on Feb. 22, the day before its annual news conference.

The dividend cut comes after Uniper last month secured credit facilities worth up to 10 billion euros in a move to cope with unprecedented volatility in energy markets, triggered partly by uncertainty around Russian gas deliveries.

($1 = 0.8799 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

