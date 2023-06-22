News & Insights

Uniper signs power purchase agreement with Talanx

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

June 22, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

June 22 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE signed a 15-year power purchase agreement with insurer Talanx TLXGn.DE to supply energy from its Swedish hydropower units, the German energy provider said on Thursday.

The total volume of the transaction is expected to be around 5.3 TWh, it added.

