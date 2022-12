(RTTNews) - Uniper SE (UNPRF.PK) Friday announced that its supervisory board has reached a mutual agreement with its Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela on the termination of her employment contract. Further, the company has reached the termination of her appointment as a member of the Board of Management of Uniper SE, effective 31 March 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.