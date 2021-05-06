Uniper set to widen trading unit's green portfolio

Vera Eckert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

Germany's utility Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland's Fortum, will expand the portfolio of its wholesale trading unit to include more power purchasing agreements (PPA) for renewable power supplies, its CEO said on Thursday.

The unit would continue to trade coal, Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach also said in response to a question during a press call after presenting financial results for the first quarter.

The unit, called Global Commodities, also trades oil, gas, freight, carbon emissions permits and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

