Uniper sells UAE marine fuels oil refinery to consortium including Montfort

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE has agreed to sell its oil refinery in the United Arab Emirates to a consortium of Montfort and the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum for an undisclosed sum, it said on Thursday.

The sale of Uniper Energy DMCC, Uniper's local crude oil processing and marine fuel trading business, is one of several remedies Uniper must fulfill in exchange for a EU approval of a government bailout that could potentially cost more than 50 billion euros ($54 billion).

Sources told Reuters last month that Montfort had emerged as the top bidder for Uniper Energy DMCC, which produces and supplies low sulphur fuel oils to the Fujairah market, the world's third-largest bunker fuel market.

($1 = 0.9339 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.