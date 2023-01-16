US Markets
FLUX

Uniper sells stake in BBL pipeline to Spain's Enagas for $81 mln

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

January 16, 2023 — 03:38 am EST

Written by Matteo Allievi, Inti Landauro, Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE said it has agreed to sell its 20% stake in the BBL gas pipeline which links Britain with the Netherlands to Spanish grid operator Enagas ENAG.MC for 75 million euros ($81 million).

BBL, which runs a 235-kilometre pipeline with an hourly capacity of 20,600,000 kilowatt hours per hour, is 60%-owned by Dutch grid operator Gasunie GSUNI.UL and 20%-owned by Belgium's Fluxys FLUX.BR.

The purchase price values BBL at around 375 million euros.

The sale of the stake in BBL is part of a package of remedies required by the European Commission in exchange for approval of Uniper's bailout and subsequent nationalisation agreed late last year.

Uniper has been one of the largest corporate casualties of Europe's energy crisis, as the gas importer struggles to cover losses incurred after Russia cut off gas supplies.

($1 = 0.9247 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, Inti Landauro and Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)

((matteo.allievi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLUX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.