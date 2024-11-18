Uniper selects Electric Hydrogen as exclusive partner

Uniper (UNPRF) has selected Electric Hydrogen as its exclusive partner to design a 200 megawatt electrolyzer plant for the large-scale electrolysis within Uniper’s Green Wilhelmshaven project in Northern Germany. Electric Hydrogen began conducting the preliminary front-end engineering design, pre-FEED, work for the project in October 2024.
