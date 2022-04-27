Uniper sees Russian gas imports as safe despite supply stop to Poland, Bulgaria

Refiles to fix sign-off, no changes to text

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE sees Russian gas flows into Germany as secure for now despite a supply stop to Poland and Bulgaria, saying transit volumes passing those countries to other destinations would be unaffected, it said on Wednesday.

The company, which released preliminary first-quarter late on Tuesday, also confirmed it expected to be able to pay for gas under a scheme proposed by Moscow, which demands that payments should be made in roubles.

