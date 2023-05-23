Uniper sees 2 bln eur in profits from gas supply hedges

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE on Tuesday said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in pre-tax profit as a result of hedging its gas supply commitments through 2024, adding there would be no more additional costs to replace Russian volumes.

The company said it would coordinate with the government, which nationalised Uniper last year to stabilise it after top supplier Russia suspended gas deliveries, about how to use the profits.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

