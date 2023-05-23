News & Insights

World Markets

Uniper sees 2 bln eur in profits from gas supply hedges

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 23, 2023 — 10:52 am EDT

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE on Tuesday said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in pre-tax profit as a result of hedging its gas supply commitments through 2024, adding there would be no more additional costs to replace Russian volumes.

The company said it would coordinate with the government, which nationalised Uniper last year to stabilise it after top supplier Russia suspended gas deliveries, about how to use the profits.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.