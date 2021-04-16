Uniper seeks court ruling over Dutch coal exit

Adds comment from Fortum

FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE is seeking a court ruling on whether plans by the Netherlands to shut all coal-fired power plants in the country are legal, the German-based utility said on Friday.

Under the Dutch plans, Uniper's 1.07 gigawatt (GW) Maasvlakte MPP 3 plant must close by Jan. 1, 2030, about 15 years after it was opened.

"Uniper has consistently expressed its concerns to the ministry and members of Parliament and the Senate about the fact that the law is lacking sufficient compensation," Uniper said.

"In Uniper's view, this law is unbalanced as Uniper cannot execute its ownership rights, but is also not compensated."

Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE, Uniper's majority owner since early 2020, told Reuters the decision did not mean the company would oppose ending coal combustion, but rather fulfils its duty to shareholders.

"It is the fiduciary duty of the management to seek to obtain legal certainty on whether it is justified to leave a plant that is being prematurely closed without compensation,” Esa Hyvarinen, head of the office of Fortum's CEO, said.

Uniper's decision to seek a court ruling come after larger peer RWE RWEG.DE in February filed a lawsuit to seek compensation from the Dutch government for the planned shutdown of its 1.56 GW Eemshaven plant.

