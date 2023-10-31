Uniper SE (UNPRF) Price Target Increased by 7.33% to 2.57

The average one-year price target for Uniper SE (OTC:UNPRF) has been revised to 2.57 / share. This is an increase of 7.33% from the prior estimate of 2.39 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.71 to a high of 3.92 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 48.59% from the latest reported closing price of 5.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uniper SE. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 52.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNPRF is 0.01%, a decrease of 51.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.15% to 1,663K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 616K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 342K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 153K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNPRF by 37.86% over the last quarter.

HAP - VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 70.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNPRF by 75.94% over the last quarter.

