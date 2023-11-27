Uniper SE (FWB:UN01) Price Target Increased by 5.77% to 2.40

The average one-year price target for Uniper SE (FWB:UN01) has been revised to 2.40 / share. This is an increase of 5.77% from the prior estimate of 2.27 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 3.46 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.89% from the latest reported closing price of 4.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uniper SE. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UN01 is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 797,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,287K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,316K shares, representing a decrease of 26.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UN01 by 23.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,028K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,717K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UN01 by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 26,104K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,016K shares, representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UN01 by 516.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,962K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,403K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UN01 by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,124K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,816K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UN01 by 5.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.