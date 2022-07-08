Uniper says submitted bailout application to German government

Adds details, merges with Fortum statement, share prices

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF/HELSINKI, July 8 (Reuters) - Stricken German utility Uniper UN01.DE on Friday said it had submitted an application to the German government for stabilization measures and a proposal that would make the government a stakeholder in the company.

Uniper, which has been struggling with rising gas prices amid falling Russian supplies and having to cover delivery obligations, said its was seeking additional debt funding through an increase in the credit facility from the state-owned KfW bank KfW.UL, which has been undrawn so far.

The company said its Finnish majority shareholder Fortum FORTUM.HE had also made a proposal to the German government that includes a restructuring of the utility aiming at establishing a company able to ensure security of supply under the ownership of Berlin.

As Germany's biggest importer of gas, Uniper has been hit hardest by the Russian gas curtailment and as a result is under extreme financial and ratings pressure.

Fortum said several alternatives were being discussed but none had been decided on.

One of these involves a reorganisation of Uniper's business portfolio to ringfence the system-critical German businesses under the ownership of the German government.

Uniper was due to hold a press conference at its Duesseldorf headquarters in the afternoon to present its view and wishes within the fast-changing developments.

Its share prices was up 1.9% at 1220 GMT.

