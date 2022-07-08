Uniper says submitted bailout application to German government

BERLIN, July 8 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE on Friday said it had submitted an application to the German government for stabilization measures and a proposal that would make the government stakeholder in the company.

Uniper, which has been struggling with rising gas prices due to falling Russian supplies, said its was seeking additional debt funding through an increase in the credit facility from the state-owned KfW bank, which has been undrawn so far.

The company said its Finnish major shareholder Fortum FORTUM.HE had also made a proposal to the German government that includes a restructuring of the utility aiming at establishing a security of supply company under the ownership of Berlin.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Miranda Murray)

