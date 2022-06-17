Uniper says Russian gas deliveries down 60% on Friday

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREAS GEBERT

Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, said it received 60% less gas from Moscow than agreed on Friday but that it was able to fill the gaps via alternative sources.

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, said it received 60% less gas from Moscow than agreed on Friday but that it was able to fill the gaps via alternative sources.

The company confirmed it remained in close contact with the German government.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters