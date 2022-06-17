Uniper says Russian gas deliveries down 60% on Friday

FRANKFURT, June 17 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, said it received 60% less gas from Moscow than agreed on Friday but that it was able to fill the gaps via alternative sources.

The company confirmed it remained in close contact with the German government.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

