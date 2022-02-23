Uniper reviews financial impact of Nord Stream 2 suspension

Uniper has funded 950 mln eur towards pipeline

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German utility Uniper UN01.DE, one of the financial backers of Gazprom's GAZP.MM Nord Stream 2, on Wednesday said it was currently assessing what impact the pipeline's suspension was having on its finances and assets.

Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE, said the recent escalation in the Ukraine crisis meant that Nord Stream 2 "could delay further or be affected otherwise," and that it was constantly monitoring the situation.

Uniper's comments come a day after Germany halted Nord Stream 2, which would double the flow of Russian gas to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that in light of recent events, the country's Economy Ministry had to provide a fresh assessment on whether the pipeline was putting European energy supply at risk, a key requirement in the certification process.

Uniper is one of five companies that have each pumped 950 million euros ($1.08 billion) into the pipeline and in the past warned it may have to impair the loan provided to Nord Stream 2 if the project can't be completed.

Austria's OMV OMVV.VI a day earlier said it currently saw no need for write-downs over its involvement in Nord Stream 2.

The three remaining co-investors of the Gazprom-owned pipeline are oil major Shell SHEL.L, France's Engie ENGIE.PA and Germany's Wintershall Dea WINT.UL.

($1 = 0.8830 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

