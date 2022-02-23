Uniper reviews financial impact of Nord Stream 2 suspension

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Uniper UN01.DE, one of the financial backers of Gazprom's GAZP.MM Nord Stream 2, on Wednesday said it was currently assessing what impact the pipeline's suspension was having on its finances and assets.

Uniper, which is majority-owned by Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE, said the recent escalation in the Ukraine crisis meant that Nord Stream 2 "could delay further or be affected otherwise," and that it was constantly monitoring the situation.

Uniper's comments come a day after Germany halted Nord Stream 2, which would double the flow of Russian gas to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

