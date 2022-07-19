Uniper rescue talks face July 25 deadline, sources say

By Christoph Steitz and Andreas Rinke

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - A rescue package for Uniper UN01.DE must be agreed by July 25, when the German utility could face more serious funding issues as a result of reduced gas supplies from Russia, two people familiar with the matter said.

Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, is losing cash on a daily basis as it is forced to buy supplies at much higher prices from alternative sources because Gazprom GAZP.MM has reduced deliveries.

Options for a bail out include the German government taking a 15%-30% stake in Uniper to provide capital and prevent the utility's credit rating from falling to junk, which is just one notch away, the people familiar with the discussions said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter, they said intense negotiations between the German and Finnish governments, Uniper and its Finnish parent Fortum FORTUM.HE were continuing.

Finland owns 51% of Fortum, which in turn owns 78% of Uniper.

An alternative plan, favoured by Fortum, to Germany taking a stake would include ringfencing Uniper's German gas activities and handing them over to the German government, four sources said.

But they added this scenario was seen as too complex given the need for a fast solution.

While three of the people said that taking an equity stake in Uniper was Berlin's preferred scenario, one source said the government did not have a preference.

Fortum and Uniper declined to comment and the German government was not immediately available for comment.

The Finnish government did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier, state ownership steering minister Tytti Tuppurainen said talks over Uniper needed to end within days, adding Finland did not want Fortum to invest more in the firm.

EXCLUSIVE-Russia seen restarting gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule

(Additional reporting by Markus Wacket, Riham Alkousaa and Essi Lehto; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.