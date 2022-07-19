Uniper rescue talks face July 25 deadline - sources

By Christoph Steitz and Andreas Rinke

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - A rescue package for Uniper UN01.DE must be agreed by July 25, when the German utility could face more serious funding issues as a result of reduced gas supplies from Russia, two people familiar with the matter said.

Uniper, Germany's largest importer of Russian gas, is losing cash on a daily basis as it forced to buy supplies at much higher prices from alternative sources because Gazprom GAZP.MM has cut deliveries.

Options for a bail out include the German government taking a 15%-30% stake in Uniper to provide fresh capital and prevent the utility's credit rating from falling to junk, which is just one notch away, the people familiar with the discussions said.

They said intense negotiations between the German and Finnish governments, Uniper and its Finnish parent Fortum FORTUM.HE were continuing.

Finland owns 51% of Fortum, which in turn owns 78% of Uniper.

(Additional reporting by Markus Wacket, Riham Alkousaa and Essi Lehto)

