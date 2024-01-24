News & Insights

Uniper remains focused on gas business in coming years -CEO

January 24, 2024

By Tom Käckenhoff, Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz

By Tom Käckenhoff, Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Uniper UN0k.DE, which had to be rescued by Berlin during Europe's energy crisis, will stick to its core gas business to meet demand, alongside its published decarbonising plans, Chief Executive Michael Lewis told Reuters.

"Germany will need gas at least into the mid-2030s," he said on the sidelines of a Handelsblatt energy conference.

"We are Germany's biggest importer. We want to keep this position."

